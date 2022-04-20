ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Teen injured in Butler County crash has died

By Christian Hauser, WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 15-year-old girl has died following a crash in Butler County. She has been identified as Hallie Deaton of Trenton. Hallie was one of four teens in a Ford Mustang that was turning left from SR 73 onto Wehr Road at the time of the crash,...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Woman mowing yard killed by truck in Dearborn County, sheriff says

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck as they cut grass Friday, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. Around 1 p.m., the sheriff says the 70-year-old victim was cutting grass near the road when a 74-year-old man’s truck drove off North Dearborn Road and hit her.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
Butler County, OH
Accidents
City
Wayne, OH
City
Trenton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cincinnati, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley Hospital#Traffic Accident#Wkrc#Ford#Mustang
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WKRC

Man accused of shooting woman in the face answers to charges

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot man accused of shooting a woman in the face answered to attempted murder and other charges in court Monday. Anthony Toombs also signed a temporary protection order. Toombs and the victim argued as they were planning to pick up their kids on Sunday. She tried...
CHEVIOT, OH
WTRF- 7News

3 inmates captured after escaping Ohio jail

UPDATE 10:31 AM- All 3 inmates have been captured. UPDATE: Two of the inmates have been located and are in custody: Cole Taylor and Roy Agin Deputies are still searching for Veyon (WTRF)- Three inmates in an Ohio jail have escaped Monday morning. Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said that three inmates escaped from the Muskingum […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Babysitter accused of raping two children under 10 years old arrested

DAYTON — A man accused of raping two children he was babysitting was arrested by Dayton Police Tuesday. Theodore Slaughter, 37, of Dayton, was accused of raping the children last week at his home on King Avenue. “Slaughter threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened,” Dayton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy