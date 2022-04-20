ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen arrested after hitting Ohio officer with stolen car

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar, Eric Halperin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a teenager was arrested after he hit an officer with a stolen car Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 15-year-old male was charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability, and receiving stolen property.

According to officers at the scene, police were responding to a call for a person with a gun at approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and later discovered that suspect was driving a stolen car.

The teenager then struck the officer with the car, pinning him to his cruiser which caused the officer’s arm to break, according to police.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the incident is an example of one of the major crime issues facing the city.

“It just speaks to the level of stolen cars we continue to see in our city that are plaguing us and specifically happening by the hands of juveniles,” he said. “It is a situation that is to the point where we have to get a handle on it and it’s not just a police problem; at this point, it’s an entire community problem that this could have ended much worse today.”

