Republicans’ challenge to New Mexico’s congressional map fails for upcoming election

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Republicans lost their bid to get the state’s new congressional map thrown out in time for the upcoming primary election.

The state GOP challenged the map approved by the democratic majority legislature and the governor. Republicans argued the lines are gerrymandered to weaken the conservative vote in southern New Mexico’s District Two, by shifting more democrats in, and republicans out.

Tuesday, Curry County District Court Judge Fred Van Soelen, denied the party’s request to block the new map before the June primaries. The judge said trying to change the boundaries this close to the election would case chaos since the first ballots are scheduled to be mailed on Saturday, April 23.

Judge Van Soelen also blocked the state’s effort to get the case thrown out altogether, saying arguments will be heard at a later date.

