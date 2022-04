As leaders in the Twin Cities’ early learning space, we believe that now is the time to make changes that would both improve the current early care and education system in Minnesota and provide the infrastructure to make progress toward affordable, accessible and high-quality early care and education for every Minnesota child. The Walz administration’s Supporting Children and Families proposal is a strong start, but we urge the Legislature to go further and make the most of an unprecedented state budget surplus to invest in systemic changes to Minnesota’s early care and education infrastructure.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO