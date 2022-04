CHICAGO (CBS) -- April 20 may be just another day for some, but for others, it's 4/20 – an homage to marijuana. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported this 4/20, the unofficial holiday may be celebrated more than ever this year – by taxpayers. On Jan. 1, 2020, Mission Dispensary South Chicago was packed with lines wrapping around the block. It was a new year, and a new opportunity for people to legally buy marijuana without a prescription. One of those people was Hannah Honor. "I don't have a medical card, but I have Crohn's disease and...

