Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis program aims to grow and diversify clean energy workforce

By Frank Jossi, Energy News Network
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
Alexei Haug was attending electrician classes at a Minneapolis vocational school when a posting in his classroom for free solar training drew his attention. “I thought: Why not?” the 20-year-old Summit Academy student said. Today, Haug is still studying to become an electrician. He’s also working as an...

InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MinnPost

Clean energy is Minnesota’s answer to cheaper, more resilient and secure energy

Every Minnesotan facing higher utility bills each month knows that energy prices are soaring. A variety of factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions and severe weather events are all converging at once, contributing to increased volatility and higher prices. Many Minnesota families are struggling to keep up with energy costs, underscoring the importance of rapidly expanding our homegrown sources of clean energy. Doing so will ensure we can generate local jobs and deliver low-cost, reliable, and resilient energy. It will also spur economic development opportunities and secure our energy independence.
MINNESOTA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

State robs Floridians of clean energy

Florida Republicans passed HB 741 this session. This legislation was drafted by Florida Power and Light and it will severely limit the expansion of rooftop solar in the state. This bill will also threaten thousands of good-paying jobs and destroy small businesses, while limiting Florida’s ability to transition to a clean energy future.
FLORIDA STATE
The Skanner News

Secretary Walsh to Visit Portland to Discuss Federal Investments in Workforce Development, Clean Energy Economy

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will travel to Portland on Thursday, March 24, to discuss the value and importance of workforce training in strengthening the nation’s economy with elected officials and local leaders. The visit follows Secretary Walsh’s recent announcement of the Department of Labor’s “Good...
PORTLAND, OR
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Government Technology

Maryland Pilot Program Aims for Net-Zero Energy in Schools

A growing number of school districts and colleges throughout the country are making efforts to improve their energy efficiency and do their part in the fight against climate change, in ways big and small. In January, a rural school district in Michigan doled out $1.4 million to improve its energy efficiency. New York City public schools have been installing solar panels on their roofs, for energy savings and educational purposes. Indoor ventilation company Aircuity has been providing upgrades to many schools’ HVAC systems over the years. Add Maryland to the mix. The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) recently announced the launch of a pilot program, Decarbonizing Public Schools, which ultimately hopes to establish energy data management and build net-zero energy capacity in K-12 public schools, meaning the energy output will be no more than the renewable energy created.
MARYLAND STATE
MinnPost

Tornado wipes out southern Minnesota town

In the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow and Trey Mewes write of Taopi, Minnesota. : “This small farming town of about 80 people is now a demolition zone. Soggy debris covers much of the five-block area that makes up the community that was devastated by a tornado Tuesday night. Half of the homes are gone. Tall trees stand no more. … A tornado with winds of more than 111 mph struck this southeastern Minnesota town near the Iowa border after dark Tuesday, leveling buildings, snapping power poles and leaving piles of debris covering Main Street.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Florida seeks 100% renewable electricity by 2050

Florida utilities would gradually increase their electricity to 100% renewable by 2050 under a proposed rule unveiled Thursday by the state's agriculture commissioner.The proposed rule is an outgrowth of a lengthy court battle involving dozens of young people who claim Florida is violating their constitutional rights by continuing to promote use of fossil fuels that drive climate change. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.The rule announced by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor this year, came following pressure from young people represented by the nonprofit Our Children's Trust who filed a petition seeking the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MinnPost

A proposed apartment building perfect for Minneapolis’ 2040 plan. So why did the Planning Commission deny the project?

Deluxe bicycling facilities instead of off-street parking: check. A recent proposal for a Northeast apartment building seems tailor-made for the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which passed with pomp and circumstance by a 12-1 City Council vote in 2019. At the time, the plan codified ambitious citywide goals around housing, equity, transportation and climate action, in part by making big steps to encourage density and investment throughout the city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis Public Schools to lift mask mandate

This from KMSP-TV, “Minneapolis Public Schools says it will lift its mask mandate starting Monday, April 18, as the district revises its COVID-19 rules amid changes to CDC guidance and low cases. The district will no longer require masks for all schools and transportation but says students and staff can continue to wear masks at their preference. Along with dropping the mask mandate, the district says it is also discontinuing its contact tracing program.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

