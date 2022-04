Click here to read the full article. If you’re looking for something more rarefied from digital assets than non-fungible art and metaverse-exclusive sneakers, try this: Start-up Cloud Yachts has partnered with esteemed designer Gregory C. Marshall to create a $95 million NFT—paid in crypto, naturally—of the design for a 206-foot custom superyacht, to be built in real life by Delta Marine in Seattle. It’s a first for the yachting world—and, for that matter, the NFT space. But it makes sense to Marshall, who founded his eponymous naval-architecture firm in 1994, especially as he’s already using holographic technology to allow owners...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO