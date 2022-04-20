ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka Apologizes for Indigenous Clothing

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has penned an apology to Indigenous fans for culturally appropriating clothing worn onstage. Fans of the band recently had taken up a #SpeakUpGVF hashtag online, calling for the singer to address the issue, as well as delete particular photos Kiszka had posted in 2017 showing...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 6

realistically indifferent
1d ago

I want an apology from all the indigenous people wearing western clothing, talk about cultural appropriation.

Reply
5
Related
The US Sun

Why did Greta Van Fleet postpone their tour?

ROCK music group Greta Van Fleet was set to embark on their Dreams in Gold Tour. Following an announcement in relation to their 2022 concert dates, some of the band's plans to tour were postponed and fans are curious to know why. Why did Greta Van Fleet postpone their tour?
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Indigenous Clothing#Native American
Ultimate Classic Rock

Is This Why Jimmy Page Refused to Work With Ozzy Osbourne?

When Ozzy Osbourne’s team invited Jimmy Page to appear on the singer’s upcoming album, the Led Zeppelin legend didn’t take up the offer. Chad Smith, the drummer attached to Osbourne’s now-completed record, suggested last week that Page “didn’t play much anymore” and that was why he didn’t accept the invitation. But in a new interview with Classic Rock, Page’s cautious discussion of a solo project seemed to offer an alternative suggestion: that he was focusing on a project of his own.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Gene Simmons Still Insists Rock Is Dead but Can Survive Live

Gene Simmons repeated his famous assertion that “rock is dead” but provided an argument for how the live music scene could still survive. The Kiss cofounder made headlines with the soundbite in 2014, although it wasn’t the first time he expressed a similar viewpoint. The version of his explanation eight years ago became a standard topic of conversation among artists and observers and remains a staple of interview questions.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mick Jagger addresses ‘Brown Sugar’ backlash: ‘We provoked a lot of people’

Sir Mick Jagger admitted that The Rolling Stones “provoked” many people when asked about the decision to axe their hit 1970s song “Brown Sugar” from their setlist.Last year, Jagger and his band member Keith Richards told fans that they won’t be playing “Brown Sugar” on tour anymore.Concerns had been raised about the 50-year-old song’s reference to the “horrors of slavery” and other controversial topics.During a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, Jagger admitted that The Rolling Stones were good at causing “shock and awe” before, but he accepts that things needed to “change”.“The early days were the days...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rush, ‘Moving Pictures (40th Anniversary Edition)': Album Review

For rabid prog-rock fans, no archival oddity is worth leaving in the dust. The bad news: Rush have always been a tidy bunch, never accumulating much of a scrap pile. “There’s nothing there. There’s nothing left," Geddy Lee told Rolling Stone in 2021, confirming the trio's lack of leftovers. "There might be half-finished demos somewhere where we got halfway through and went, ‘Oh, this song sucks.’ And it never got made.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne: "I was talking to Lemmy on the morning he died"

In an exclusive new interview in Classic Rock magazine, Ozzy reveals that he was speaking to his dear friend Lemmy on the day that Motörhead's leader passed away. Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he was speaking with his good friend and sometime songwriting partner Lemmy on the morning that Motörhead's legendary frontman passed away.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy