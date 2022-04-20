ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Highlights: April 20, 2022

US News and World Report
 20 hours ago

Biden Administration will appeal ruling striking down mask mandate on planes if CDC finds mandate still needed: But experts noted the legal dangers of appealing the decision. Race plays outsized role in dementia risk: Among...

www.usnews.com

Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Persistent cough may be tuberculosis not Covid, doctor warns

The UK's top public health doctor says anyone with a persistent cough and fever should not dismiss it as Covid - and should consider other infectious illnesses like tuberculosis (TB). Dr Jenny Harries' warning comes as provisional data shows there were 4,430 cases recorded in England in 2021, despite sharp...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

There's a Depressing Link Between Where You Live And Dementia Risk

A population-based study in Australia has found that the quality of your neighborhood can be linked to the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research was based on the health data of 4,656 individuals from various states and regions between 2016 and 2020, as part of a larger study called the Healthy Brain Project. These participants were between the ages of 40 and 70, and none of them had been formally diagnosed with dementia. Breaking down the results, the authors found those who lived in wealthier neighborhoods scored significantly higher on memory tests and lower on dementia risk tests than...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Does the Moderna Vaccine Best the Pfizer Shot?

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may have some slight advantages over the Pfizer shot, new research suggests. For the study, researchers tracked antibody levels in 234 people for 10 months after they received either the two-dose Pfizer (114 people) or Moderna (114 people) mRNA vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (6 people) shot, which uses a different mechanism to protect against infection.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Gestational Diabetes?

The term “diabetes” refers to a medical disorder that affects how the body turns food into energy. Around 10% of Americans have one of several forms of the disorder. However, one type of diabetes is different from the others because it only occurs in a specific population segment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Common COVID Drug Might Be Useful at Lower Dose

A lower dose of a widely used COVID-19 drug is just as effective as a higher dose, new research shows. Tocilizumab (Actemra) is a rheumatoid arthritis drug that has become the standard of care for treating severe COVID-19, but high demand and production limitations have prompted shortages of the medication in many countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS

