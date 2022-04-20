If You Love Costa Brazil’s Cult-Favorite Oils, Wait Until You Smell Its Debut Fragrance

Last night at Coachella, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the festival’s youngest ever headliner—and she did so in the utmost style. Emerging onto the darkened stage in an enormous deconstructed puffer jacket, the 20-year-old pop star dropped the coat to the floor to perform her opening number, “Bury a Friend,” revealing a classic Eilish look underneath: a baggy tee with a graffiti print, matching cycling shorts, wrist warmers, and stacks of chunky silver necklaces. The final, perfectly sporty, touch? A pair of white sneakers and knee pads, of course. (Eilish recently announced that she was also working with Nike on her own style of Air Force 1s, but the sneakers she wore yesterday actually came from the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 collection, created in collaboration with Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of the cult New York brand Public School.)

