Maryland Weather: A Sunny Wednesday Leads To A Warm Thursday

By Bob Turk
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday has been a mostly mild and sunny, a nice change after the past few days.

While most people woke up to temperatures in the 30s, things warmed up in a hurry today with temperatures projected to hit 63 degrees.

To put that in perspective, the normal high this time of year is around 68 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Sunshine gave way to some clouds and now—as the evening hours approach—temperatures will drop down into the low 40s.

This warmup will continue on Thursday as it will once again be a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid-60s.

It’s worth noting that there will be a chance for a shower on Thursday afternoon, though that would likely be north and west of Baltimore.

Friday will be even nicer weather with a blend of sunny and cloudy weather and temperatures climbing all the way up into the 70s.

A weak front will pass south of the region on Friday night though, which will drop temperatures a few degrees on Saturday.

Saturday will arrive with more clouds, the possibility of a passing shower, and 70-degree weather.

Things will warm up again on Sunday as a result of a strong, warmer southwest flow.

Marylanders should expect that day to be partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s, albeit with a chance for a shower.

