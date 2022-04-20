Two mangled bodies discovered on Brooklyn train tracks: cops

The mangled bodies of two apparently homeless men were discovered on Brooklyn train tracks Wednesday morning, cops said.

The bodies were spotted on the tracks by a motorman as a Manhattan-bound 3 train was pulling into the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road station in Brownsville just before 7 a.m., police said.

Both men, who are believed to be homeless, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Bodies were spotted on the tracks just before 7 a.m. WABC-TV

The bodies were spotted as a Manhattan-bound 3 train was pulling into the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road station. Citizen App

It was unclear whether the two victims were struck by the oncoming train or an earlier one. Citizen App

Their bodies were “not wholly intact” when they were discovered, cops said.

Cops believe they were struck by an earlier train, not the oncoming one.

Police had still not determined later Wednesday how they ended up on the tracks, but no criminality was immediately suspected.

The discovery snarled rush-hour No. 3 trains, the MTA said .

Later in the morning, the transit agency said No. 3 trains were still “running with extensive delays in both directions” after the NYPD completed their investigation at the scene.

No. 3 trains have resumed stopping at Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road in both directions, the MTA said.