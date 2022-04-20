ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colma, CA

Two People Shot, Wounded in Colma; Shooter at Large: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Colma early Wednesday were searching for suspects in a double shooting, according to a tweet from the Colma Police Department. At about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 2300 block...

www.nbcbayarea.com

