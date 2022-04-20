Prince Harry dodged a question about missing Prince William and his dad Charles, saying he was focused on the Invictus Games

In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London. Toby Melville/ Pool via AP, File

Prince Harry dodged a question about missing his brother and father in a "Today" interview.

When asked by Hoda Kotb if he misses them, he turned his focus on the Invictus Games.

"For me, in the moment, I'm here, focused on these guys and these families," he told Kotb.

Prince Harry dodged a question about missing his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Harry sat for an exclusive interview with Hoda Kotb for the "Today" show in The Hague, Netherlands, amid the Invictus Games , a competition he founded for wounded service personnel.

During the interview, Kotb asked Harry whether he missed his brother and father after he and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to California in 2020.

But instead of answering, Harry dodged the question, pointing his answer to the importance of being present for the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex being interviewed on "Today." NBC News/Today

"Your family at home, do you miss them?" Kotb asked Harry during the interview.

"Yes, especially over the last two years — for most people, have they not missed their families?" he responded, seemingly referring to the fact that many people worldwide have not seen family members over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But, do you miss your brother, your dad?" Kotb asked.

"For me, in the moment, I'm here, focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can — 120% — to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime," Harry said of the Invictus Games.

"That's my focus here," he added. "Then, I go back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively," he said of his immediate family.

Prince Harry's relationships with his father and brother grew tense after his and Markle's step back from the monarchy. The strain only intensified after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , during which the couple said that Kate Middleton made Markle cry during the week of her wedding and that Prince Charles stopped speaking to Harry after they distanced themselves from the royal family.

They went on to say that a senior member of the royal family made racist comments about their son Archie's skin tone . The couple later said the comments did not come from the Queen or Prince Philip .

The Sun also reported Harry and his father were still "barely" speaking in December, though in January, Charles wrote that he was "proud" of Harry in a personal essay.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William. WPA Pool / Pool

Before his trip to Europe for the Invictus Games, Harry had only been back to the UK twice since he and Markle moved to the states, as he mentioned in his interview with Kotb. He returned once for his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral, and once for the reveal of a statue featuring him, his mother, and his brother . He also visited Queen Elizabeth privately earlier this month .

When Kotb asked him about his visit with the Queen, Harry spoke of his grandmother's humor and said he is ensuring she is "protected."

"Being with her, it was great, it was just so nice to see her," Harry said of the Queen. "She's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected, and got the right people around her."

Harry, Markle, and their children are invited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, though Harry told Kotb security issues might prevent him from bringing his family to the event.

In September 2021, Harry sought a judicial review of the British government's decision that barred him from personally paying for police protection for him and his family while in the UK, according to a statement from his attorneys obtained by Insider.