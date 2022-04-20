ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry dodged a question about missing Prince William and his dad Charles, saying he was focused on the Invictus Games

By Rebecca Cohen,Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222g2B_0fEfmmUN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sdsle_0fEfmmUN00
In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London.

Toby Melville/ Pool via AP, File

  • Prince Harry dodged a question about missing his brother and father in a "Today" interview.
  • When asked by Hoda Kotb if he misses them, he turned his focus on the Invictus Games.
  • "For me, in the moment, I'm here, focused on these guys and these families," he told Kotb.

Prince Harry dodged a question about missing his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Harry sat for an exclusive interview with Hoda Kotb for the "Today" show in The Hague, Netherlands, amid the Invictus Games , a competition he founded for wounded service personnel.

During the interview, Kotb asked Harry whether he missed his brother and father after he and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family and move to California in 2020.

But instead of answering, Harry dodged the question, pointing his answer to the importance of being present for the Invictus Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biweY_0fEfmmUN00
The Duke of Sussex being interviewed on "Today."

NBC News/Today

"Your family at home, do you miss them?" Kotb asked Harry during the interview.

"Yes, especially over the last two years — for most people, have they not missed their families?" he responded, seemingly referring to the fact that many people worldwide have not seen family members over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But, do you miss your brother, your dad?" Kotb asked.

"For me, in the moment, I'm here, focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can — 120% — to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime," Harry said of the Invictus Games.

"That's my focus here," he added. "Then, I go back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively," he said of his immediate family.

Prince Harry's relationships with his father and brother grew tense after his and Markle's step back from the monarchy. The strain only intensified after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , during which the couple said that Kate Middleton made Markle cry during the week of her wedding and that Prince Charles stopped speaking to Harry after they distanced themselves from the royal family.

They went on to say that a senior member of the royal family made racist comments about their son Archie's skin tone . The couple later said the comments did not come from the Queen or Prince Philip .

The Sun also reported Harry and his father were still "barely" speaking in December, though in January, Charles wrote that he was "proud" of Harry in a personal essay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPMxV_0fEfmmUN00
Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

WPA Pool / Pool

Before his trip to Europe for the Invictus Games, Harry had only been back to the UK twice since he and Markle moved to the states, as he mentioned in his interview with Kotb. He returned once for his grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral, and once for the reveal of a statue featuring him, his mother, and his brother . He also visited Queen Elizabeth privately earlier this month .

When Kotb asked him about his visit with the Queen, Harry spoke of his grandmother's humor and said he is ensuring she is "protected."

"Being with her, it was great, it was just so nice to see her," Harry said of the Queen. "She's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me, and I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected, and got the right people around her."

Harry, Markle, and their children are invited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, though Harry told Kotb security issues might prevent him from bringing his family to the event.

In September 2021, Harry sought a judicial review of the British government's decision that barred him from personally paying for police protection for him and his family while in the UK, according to a statement from his attorneys obtained by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Ashten Easow
2d ago

he also said he went to see the Queen ( he meant summoned ).. to make sure she was protected... From what I wonder? He is so delusional.

Reply(1)
5
Related
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Phillip#Invictus Games#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Nbc News
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

367K+
Followers
26K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy