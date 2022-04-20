ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save an extra 60% on J.Crew clothing, swimwear, shoes and more—shop our picks under $40

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Save up to 60% off already reduced clothes at J.Crew for a limited time. Reviewed/J.Crew

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With summer right around the corner, now is the time to refresh your closet in preparation for the better weather ahead. Luckily, there are tons of stylish deals at J.Crew for all your seasonal wardrobe needs. Right now, you can snag huge savings on already reduced clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

There's more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter and we'll keep 'em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From now until Monday, April 25 , you can save up to 60% on the J.Crew sale section when you use the coupon code SHOPNOW at checkout. Looking for a spring wedding guest outfit? Shop stylish spring dresses for as low as $10. For those ready to hit the beach, J.Crew swimwear is on sale starting at $6.39. Even better, full-price clothing and accessories are on sale for up to 50% off, meaning you can save on tons of must-have clothes.

Mother's Day: Looking for the best Mother's Day gifts? Here's where to shop and what to know

►Tory Burch: The Tory Burch spring sale has impressive markdowns on its iconic purses, shoes and clothing

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect dress for any occasion, consider the best-selling J.Crew Tie-back knit tiered dress . Currently marked down from $79.50 to $28, you can save an extra 60% on this stunning look when you use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. This empire - waist dress has a tie back and is midi length, making it a versatile dress for day or night.

For a cute pair of wedges to complete your summer staple looks, the J.Crew Round-toe canvas espadrille wedges will take your chic style to the next level. On sale for an extra 60% off, you can get these stylish black sandals for just $24—saving you a whopping $124. Throw on these rope-soled espadrille wedges for a cute beach vibe.

J.Crew is offering stellar savings on must-have clothes and accessories just in time for the new season. Shop this J.Crew sale today to get incredible deals on dresses, swim and more.

The best deals at J.Crew under $40

Shop our favorite finds at the J.Crew sale for under $40. Reviewed/J.Crew

Shop the J.Crew sale .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save an extra 60% on J.Crew clothing, swimwear, shoes and more—shop our picks under $40

