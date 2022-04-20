ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Does Quantitative Tightening Mean For Stocks And The USD?

By Mark O'Donnell
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In its most recent policy meeting in March, the US Federal Reserve hinted at plans to shrink its balance sheet at a rapid pace of $95 billion per month, its latest attempt to tame red-hot inflation in addition to its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months. Fed officials...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Quantitative Tightening#Us Federal Reserve#Quantitative Easing#Interest Rates#The Us Federal Reserve#Fed#Treasury#Mbs
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as bond yields rise, BofA up on strong consumer lending

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.28%, Nasdaq 0.37%. April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise in expectation of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Misspoke in Comments on Title 42 Immigration Policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he misspoke earlier on Thursday in comments on Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system, saying he was referring to a mask mandate for public transportation that was struck down by a federal judge. "I...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Dollar scales fresh two-decade peak to yen, Bank of Japan targets yields

The dollar climbed to a fresh two-decade peak to the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by more Federal Reserve officials pushing for sizeable interest rate hikes, while the Bank of Japan stepped into the market again to defend its ultra-low rate policy. The greenback reached 129.43 yen for the first time...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Special Report: Sanctioned weapons mogul who supplied Russia’s troops has ties to Philip Morris

April 21 (Reuters) - A longtime Russian business associate of American tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc - a billionaire whose holdings have included a major stake in a weapons plant supplying Russia’s military - has been sanctioned in Europe for aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a Reuters review of business registries and sanctions lists.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

How to invest as inflation, higher interest rates and war roil markets

Is art, wine or bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.49% a good alternative bet in these uncertain times, particularly as investors in stocks and bonds reel from a bruising start to 2022?. With few corners of financial markets left unscathed by volatility tied to rising interest rates, a surge in the cost of living, and Russia’s war in Ukraine, investors have been looking for places to hide as the Federal Reserve gears up to fight inflation at 40-year highs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

An economist’s warning for stock market investors

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Economic theory today is far removed from what happens in the real world. Its canonical models portray the corporate sector as a single representative firm that acts in the interests of its owners. Anyone who has worked in finance knows these models are contrived. In his latest book, “The Economics of the Stock Market”, veteran economist Andrew Smithers lifts the corporate veil to reveal a world in which the managers of public companies put their own interests first and seek to maximise current share prices rather fundamental values. In the United States, their actions have produced an overvalued stock market, excessive corporate debt and inadequate levels of investment.
STOCKS
Reuters

Zero to neutral in 9 months marks a defining pivot for Fed, Powell

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - With even the most dovish U.S. central bankers now calling for a key interest rate to hit its "neutral" level by year's end to tame high inflation, the Federal Reserve appears headed for perhaps its swiftest shift in monetary policy since the 1960s, with all the risks that ride along with such an abrupt change.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy