FULTON – Yvonne M. Lamb, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony’s, Auburn, New York, after a long illness. Yvonne was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Lucille (Sawyer) Diehl. She was a lifetime resident of Fulton. Yvonne was a graduate of Fulton High School, and she was an inducted member of the National Honor Society. As a young woman, Yvonne previously worked at Sealright Co., Fulton. She retired from Empower FCU, Fulton, after 30 years of service and then she worked part-time with Tractor Supply, Fulton.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO