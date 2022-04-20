ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arley, AL

Arley community cleanup Saturday

By Editorial
 2 days ago

The community is encouraged to join members of the Arley Women’s Club and Rotary Club of Smith Lake at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot of Meek Baptist Church on County Road 77. Participants will be divided into teams that will be assigned specific areas to clean up....

