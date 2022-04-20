ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Three injured in crash on Hobbs Road Wednesday morning

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAFF

Two people arrested on drug possession charges

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged two individuals on April 13 after discovering stolen property and methamphetamine. Agents had received a tip of possible stolen property at a residence located at 6439 Highway 72 in the Center Star community. When...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Waff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSFA

3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been charged and fourth is being sought after an armed robbery left a man injured over the weekend in Montgomery. Donnell George, 24, of Greenville, as well as Kimberly Baker, 32, and Alexia Shepherd, 18, both of Montgomery, are each charged with first-degree robbery.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy