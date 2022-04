Chase Moskowitz went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two singles as Hunterdon Central stopped Watchung Hills 5-0. Kyle McCoy pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out eight for Hunterdon Central (5-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak with the win. Hunterdon Central was ranked as high as No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20 but fell to South Brunswick 11-1 and Immaculata 6-5 last week. Chase Fischer was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Logan Mason finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double against Watchung Hills on Thursday.

WATCHUNG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO