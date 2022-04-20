ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

What should you buy for Mother’s Day? This quiz will help you figure it out

By Michelle Ganley
News4Jax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have an easy-to-shop-for mom? Or is your mother a bit trickier, when it comes to...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried My Grandmother’s Technique for Cleaning Stainless Steel — And I’ll Never Use Any Other Method

I am both lucky and unlucky in the fact that I come from a long line of housekeepers. It comes in handy when I get an impossible stain and have about 12 people I can call to get a miracle hack to solve the problem: Douse it with peroxide! Just add some salt and ice! Put a little pickle juice on it! The situation is less fortunate when one of these women — mainly my mom — comes to my house and asks why there is a speck on the windowsill that she can see from 15 paces away. But overall, the perks outweigh the grievances, and I am now well-stocked with old-school tips on how to clean smarter and not harder.
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

40 ways to save a hell of a lot of time around the house every day

How much time do you spend looking for things around your home? For me, it’s at least a few minutes a day. What about tidying and cleaning small sections of the house? That’s probably a few more minutes. What about those big clean-up chores that I probably should do every day, but tend to space out a bit more than that? Yeah…You can probably see where this is going. Lots of little chores and tasks add up quickly, and before we know it, a half hour or an hour has gone by.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure It Out#Parade#Mother S Day
MindBodyGreen

The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Finding Your Best Blush Color

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've read some of my work here, you likely know blush is far and away my favorite makeup product. What else can instantly warm up your complexion, carve your cheekbones, and help you fake a beachy glow with just a few strokes? The perfect shade of rouge can tie your entire look together and help you appear lit from within—although, that perfect shade is a bit of an elusive concept. How do you know which blush colors will naturally fuse to your skin? Well, that's where this guide comes in handy.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Our Place Pots & Pans Are on Sale For Prices As Low As Black Friday—Here’s What to Shop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale for spring, and the prices are just as good as they were for Black Friday. You can shop favorites for up to $125 off. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations

Comments / 0

Community Policy