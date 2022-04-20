Watch: Mike Lee refuses to answer questions about texts at Summit County Republican Convention
KAMAS, Utah — Utah Senator Mike Lee was approached by Salt Lake Tribune reporter Bryan Schott at the Summit County Republican Convention on Tuesday. When asked by Schott about the report last week that revealed new text messages displaying Lee’s intention to help overturn the 2020 election , the senator’s staffers began to build a wall.
Lee has not made any other public comments about the texts since they were released last week. He is in Utah for several county conventions and will be participating in Saturday’s Utah Republican State Convention.
