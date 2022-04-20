ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

84-year-old Billings woman identified as dog attack victim

By Q2 News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrZdK_0fEfiGa500

BILLINGS - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Billings woman who died following a dog attack.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Melitta Hain, 84, was injured on April 8 in the Heights and died on April 16 from complications of multiple dog bites. Her death has been ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.

Police said in a statement to MTN News that officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Sandstone Trail at about 6:30 p.m. on April 8. As officers were en route, they were advised by a second caller that the disturbance was a dog attack.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and called for medical assistance due to her injuries.

The attack happened on private property and three large, mixed-breed dogs were involved, police said. All three dogs are being held at the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter.

The incident remains under investigation and there have been no arrests or charges filed.

Section 4-405.5 of the Billings City Code says a court shall order euthanasia of an animal involved in a fatal attack on a person. The code also says any owner who keeps any animal exhibiting dangerous behavior is guilty of a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Hain’s family has hired Billings-based Heenan and Cook law firm to represent them. The family and their attorney denied MTN's interview request until the police investigation is fully finished.

According to one former co-worker at the Northern Hotel, Hain was a spitfire that had survived a great deal in her life, loved craft fairs, and always shared her homemade chokecherry syrup with friends.

RELATED: Billings woman dies after apparent dog mauling

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

84-year-old Montana woman dies after being mauled by dogs

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — A Billings woman has died of injuries suffered when she was attacked by three dogs earlier this month, police said. Mattie Hain, 84, died on April 16 of injuries she suffered in the attack eight days earlier, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told The Billings Gazette on Tuesday. The attack happened on private property and involved three large, mixed-breed dogs, police Lt. Matt Lennick told KULR-TV. The dogs are being held at an animal shelter for now. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, Lennick said.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Euthanasia#Police#Mtn News
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
Idaho State Journal

Police: Arrests after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana evidence of deadly local trend

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with deadly fentanyl, according to Pocatello police. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show. Torres also faces...
POCATELLO, ID
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy