Date Night Box

This cake. It is absolutely, without a doubt, THE best chocolate sheet cake ever. God bless my mother-in-law, who shared the recipe with me when I became engaged to her son. I tweaked it slightly over time, with sinful results. It’s moist beyond imagination, chocolatey and rich like no tomorrow, and 100% of the time, causes moans and groans from anyone who takes a bite.
Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
No-bake desserts take some of the guesswork out of baking. This easy no-bake coconut cream pie recipe uses a homemade cookie crust, but you could just as easily prepare it in a premade pie crust or even a traditional pie crust. It's your call. Be sure to plan ahead so...
Baking expert Alice Medrich is the person to ask about everything from skipping sugar in lemon curd to saving over-whipped cream. This time, she's sharing her best tips on powdered sugar frosting and icing, so your cakes and cookies can look and feel their very best. If you're going to...
THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
If you enjoy a good steak sandwich, you are going to love this easy steak florentine casserole recipe. Made with frozen sliced steaks, this easy beef recipe just needs a salad and some crusty bread. When you're ready for a steak sandwich, try our steak sandwich with garlic and horseradish...
These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes. While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Celebrities like Paul McCartney and Tracy Jordan love it (via GrubStreet); it's featured in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mad Men;" its founder was a Japanese wrestler (via Thrillist) — it's Benihana, the classic teppanyaki grill where humorous chefs give you dinner and a show right in front of you. And beyond the infamous egg tricks and onion volcanoes Benihana chefs are trained on, diners can't get enough of the chain's fried rice.
These crispy onion strings are the absolute BEST! The brown and crispy outside and the deliciously moist onion inside make this the perfect topping for any burger or salad!. I...
A fast Foodie Friday main dish stroganoff can be on the table in less than a half-hour. Quick Ground Beef Stroganoff (Prep. time: 15 minutes. Serves 4) 1 lb. ground beef (as lean as you like) ½ bag extra wide egg noodles. ½ half yellow onion medium dice.
This Dill Pickle Chicken Salad is super easy to make and loaded in flavor. When the summer months roll around it’s so nice to have quick and easy dishes made up and ready to eat. This chicken salad is great on crackers, or a bed of lettuce or stuffed in a ripe summer tomato!
This crumble is a perfect summer dessert. The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner,” says Chris Baber.“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble Serves: 6-8Ingredients:300g strawberries300g raspberries100g light muscovado or caster sugar100g ground almonds175g plain flour75g cold butter, diced100g flaked almondsClotted cream, to serveMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan.2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the...
Triple Berry Trifle is a delicious no bake dessert made with whipping cream, vanilla pudding mix, angel food cake and three types of berries. Easy dessert recipe made in just a few minutes!. This trifle has been made in my family so many times over the years. It’s a favorite...
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray, line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, and spray again. Set aside. In a small mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir to combine. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl,...
