Georgia's economy not only has recovered from pre-pandemic levels but has expanded past numbers reported just before the coronavirus pandemic struck the Peach State two years ago. The number of employed Georgians last month was up 75,000 compared to before the pandemic to an all-time high of nearly 5.1 million, the state Department of Labor

GEORGIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO