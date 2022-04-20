ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

The Russian Rapper So Dangerous, Putin Labeled Him a ‘Foreign Agent’

By John Arterbury
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXNNq_0fEfeH2I00

Click here to read the full article.

Vladimir Putin gave one of Russia ’s most controversial rappers a special birthday present this year: designation as a foreign agent. The first musician to ever receive the government branding, rapper FACE spent his 25th birthday elated by the news.

“I’m proud of it. It’s the best birthday gift I’ve ever had,” the disruptive young rapper told Rolling Stone . “So many people have congratulated me on it. It describes our country somewhat right now that this status should be seen as a type of shame.”

A vocal critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine , FACE has more than a million monthly Spotify listeners and an even larger Instagram footprint . Which means he is a force to be reckoned with for a government increasingly intent on curbing freedom of speech. Moscow often uses the foreign agent designation to target and harass some of its most persistent critics, ranging from institutions to private individuals. Those on the list may contend with unexpected legal hurdles and onerous government regulations that can cause financial hardship and sow fear.

Reading the room in early 2022, FACE bounced from Russia the country shortly before the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is a decision that for him has proved timely, and that he hopes is just the next step in his ever-evolving career. Now, with his homeland invading its neighbor, the rapper has been full-throated in his condemnation of his government’s behavior.

“My country attacks its neighbors – that’s the worst thing,” he said, adding that stopping the war, which has left thousands dead and more than seven Ukrainians million displaced , should be every Russian’s top concern. “We as Russians need to think about ourselves second and first think about what our country is doing to its neighbors.”

FACE is no stranger to politics. Like fellow popular rappers Morgenshtern and Oxxxymiron, FACE is one of a handful of major Russian celebrities to openly criticize the war . In March, the rapper launched a series of Instagram posts condemning the Russian invasion . “The Russian state is to blame,” he wrote. “They call themselves the carriers of the Russian spirit, but they are cowards.”

For FACE, who once staged a reading of passages from George Orwell’s 1984 , the political climate in Russia is as warped as the wordplay that Big Brother uses to rewrite history in the classic dystopian novel. With a national identity built in part on helping defeat the horrors of Nazism in the Second World War, Putin’s government has instead co-opted the idea of “denazification” – one of Russia’s nebulous war goals in invading Ukraine – to advance the goals of a Russia that in FACE’s opinion is much more akin to Germany in 1939 than the Soviet victors.

“It’s just government lingo. ‘Denazification,’ they’re talking in some type of terms that nobody can understand, even themselves. They’re just talking about something to just talk about it. That’s really some type of bullshit,” FACE said. “Russia right now looks more similar to Nazi Germany than Ukraine, [both] before the war and right now.”

The rapper’s politics, like his music, have evolved across his career. In his youth the rapper, born Ivan Dremin, was briefly drawn into the far-right soccer hooligan culture in his hometown of Ufa in Russia’s south. Estranged from his parents and struggling in school, it was through his exposure to American rap music that FACE broke away from right-wing extremism and started to adopt a more egalitarian outlook.

“I just loved rap music. There’s always been rap music in my life,” he said, noting that there was one hard-driving early 2000s artist that helped make the full-on conversion to hip-hop head possible. “But In da Club – I just loved it.”

As he delved deeper into American rap, FACE’s taste expanded beyond 50 Cent and into Southern hip hop. He became sucked into the syrupy flows of Southern rap empresarios Bun B and Juicy J – the influences of which are heard in the sludgy crunch of the popular Russian rap subgenre of phonk – as well as the bouncier Miami and New Orleans scenes. Eventually his exploration led him into the frontier of Soundcloud rap, with collectives like the Raider Klan and Sad Boys proving crucial in his rap education.

It would be his early tracks more in line with this Soundcloud style that would act as his ticket out of Ufa and into Russian internet stardom. His early 2016 video playfully sending up famous Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy quickly went viral and launched him onto the national stage.

Refining his sound followed shortly, as did nationwide tours that increasingly came under the scrutiny of hostile local authorities who found his lyrics too subversive for their liking. His role in heading the title song for the dark comedy film Humorist , as well his 2018 government-critical album Inscrutable Ways , cemented him squarely into the opposition camp – even as many of Russia’s top rappers remained non-political.

As his popularity took off FACE famously rebuffed efforts to become a government-supported artist, a type of conferred status that famously blew up in the face of pro-government rappers Timati and Guf following a pro-Putin video so over-the-top terrible that it nearly broke Russian YouTube .

Government hounding slowly drove FACE underground as his traction grew. Belarusian officials scrapped a Minsk appearance, the Russian government banned the lyrics of his song Suicide , and threats from authorities forced him to scrap much of a Russian autumn tour last year. The rapper found himself increasingly in a state of limbo not unlike the title character of Humorist who must navigate the fine line between officially allowed performance and prohibition.

“I have no sense of humor, otherwise I’d have laughed long ago about the life situation I got in,” he riffs as the lead in the Humorist video, playing a character facing KGB persecution for his comedy. “There’s no rope? Then choke me with a tie.”

FACE, talking from his ad hoc studio, says his musical dreams are much more in line with the enterprising spirit of the late Nipsey Hussle or the layered sonic tunnels of Bladee and Ecco2k than the 50 Cent commercial radio bangers that scored his delinquent youth. His songwriting process is simple and self-made: spitting out lyrics and beats over his personal laptop. Not exactly the behavior you’d ordinarily associate with a foreign agent.

“It was like the world against me [growing up]. I had strong criticism from my family, from my older siblings, from my schoolteachers and this type of Soviet people, and I grew up in this atmosphere, so really there was no choice besides independence in my life,” he said.  “And I think from that moment I have always stayed independent – with nobody fucking my brain up.”

FACE has actively cultivated a fandom across the Russian-speaking world. Pre-war concerts in Ukraine contrasted sharply with his sets in Russia and Belarus that were almost as likely to be banned as allowed. In post-Maidan Ukraine, however, FACE found a vibrant post-Soviet democracy with greater personal freedoms that could serve as a beacon for his generation in Russia.

It is a fear of Ukraine’s success, FACE suspects, that underpins much of the logic behind Russia’s current invasion.

“In the last 10 years between the three countries of Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we have only seen an up-and-coming democracy in Ukraine,” he explained. “If democracy can win in Ukraine, then our people, and the Belarusian people, can take inspiration from it and fight in some way for our own freedom and for our own democracy. That’s one of the reasons right now that Russia invades Ukraine.”

It’s this young generation that helps FACE remain optimistic, and one that he believes may eventually upend the more hardline ways of thinking he says are currently en vogue.

“We have a lot of Soviet mentalities still going on in the older generations,” he said, adding that current Russian leadership perpetuates an imperial attitude toward neighboring countries and ethnic minorities. “But there’s really a freedom mentality going on in Russia in the younger generation. It’s my hope for a bright future in Russia and neighboring countries. I’m fighting exactly for this part of my people.”

FACE’s anti-war quest is also personal. It is the example of his great grandfather that animates some of FACE’s worldview. A Red Army battalion commander, service took him to the maelstrom of some of the Eastern Front’s most instrumental battlefields, including Berlin, Stalingrad, and Kursk. Amid these campaigns he oversaw the fording of several rivers under enemy fire as Soviet counterattacks peeled back the German invaders. But according to FACE, his great grandfather never bragged about his battles.

“He was just like, ‘I’m a hero, but I don’t give a fuck,” FACE explained.

FACE realizes that the foreign agent designation and his highly visible role puts a wider target on his back from Putin and his partisans, but he won’t let these threats dissuade him, instead taking it in stride much like the boasting persona he broadcasts in the wry track My Kalashnikov.

“Be born, suffer, die, and go to heaven,” he raps darkly in the song’s tumbling chorus. “Nothing scares us.”

A return to Russia, though, is unlikely in his near future. Like many countervailing artists before him and mirroring trends in the growing Russian diaspora , FACE now partakes in a long-standing tradition of dissent from abroad, knowing that remaining in his home country may simply be too dangerous. It is a fact to which he is resigned as he dreams of a post-Putin future.

“Russia is some kind of prison country. You say something, you go to prison,” he lamented. “It’s really some type of terror machine.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 22

Elizabeth Richards
2d ago

If this guy has Putin's attention he needs to be very careful as to what he drinks

Reply(2)
14
ch
2d ago

Ukrainians are better educated and more motivated then most Russians, so in this war technology will prevail. Ukrainians are starting to terrorize the Russian population, just like the Russians tried in the Ukraine. Russians are changing their loyalty to join the Ukrainians, as can be seen when Russian soldiers are killing their own officers and surrendering to the Ukrainians. A lot of Russians will have to die, but in the end Russia will cease to be a socialist state. That is my prediction.

Reply(5)
2
Related
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
George Orwell
Person
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Agent#Russian World#Spotify#Kremlin
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy