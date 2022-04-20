Trump ally John Eastman refuses to hand over 32,000 pages to Jan. 6 committee
Conservative legal activist John Eastman is blocking more than 32,000 Trump-related...www.cbsnews.com
Hasn't it occurred to you that the reason he doesn't want to give up this documentation is because he knows how incriminating it is?
No worries on this, the committee will succeed in getting those emails. Eastman knows that he's done for. Furthermore, he'll either be Trumps cell mate, or next door neighbor in prison!
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
Comments / 103