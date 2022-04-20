ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Workers Wanted: The Wild Hare

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKG0P_0fEfdbSV00

This is the 11th feature in our " Workers Wanted " series, highlighting businesses and organizations in and around Great Falls that are hiring.

The Wild Hare is the newest addition to downtown Great Falls. The venue features a sports bar, casino, tequila tasting room, liquor store, and restaurant. The downstairs area - called The Night Owl - will be a Prohibition-style speakeasy lounge with higher-end drinks and karaoke rooms.

They’ve been busy since opening their doors on April 8th. Owner Matt Robb said he opened the bar/restaurant to create a new, welcoming environment and is proud of what his team has accomplished these last two weeks.

He said the bar has been well received since they opened: “You know, it was such a great response. People came in from all over town, outside of town. It was just bananas. It was awesome to see the response. When my business partner and I bought this place, we had a vision. It’s cool to see it now.”

Matt Robb

Despite a successful first few weeks of business, he’s looking for additional staff to ease their workload. He has four immediate positions open.

“We’ve got a really great crew right now. We do need to add a few more pieces to the puzzle, obviously, with the tequila bar opening here in the next month, and the kitchen needs some help as well. I could use some immediate positions. I’m looking for barbacks right now, I'm looking for kitchen help desperately.”

For more info you can visit the Wild Hare at 518 Central Avenue, or click here to visit the website.

TRENDING ARTICLES

The Wild Hare

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
94.9 KYSS FM

What? A Famous Singer Calls Missoula The Scariest Place on Earth

Back in the fall, the Roxy Theater in Missoula celebrated acclaimed film director David Lynch's 75th birthday with a series of screenings focusing on his films. The series ended with a screening of 2001's Mulholland Drive, which was paired with a live, in-person performance from singer Rebekah Del Rio, whose version of "Llorando" provides one of the most haunting and memorable scenes in the movie.
MISSOULA, MT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Costco Has Started Their Latest In-Store Remodel Project

Since the summer of 2021, the Missoula Costco has been in the process of undergoing modifications, upgrades, and improvements to both the inside and outside of the building. The old Summit Beverage that sat next door was demolished and the space was turned into additional Costco parking. And back in early February, the store started using a newly built entrance that was also accompanied by various changes to the inside, including the food court area being removed. Now, as I saw during my weekend visit to Costco, various work is still being done but there's another improvement project that has just gotten underway.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy