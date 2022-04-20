Kent Companies Are Holding A Two Day Hiring Event

I was in the 3rd from the left lane off the Loop 250 Big Spring Street / Lamesa exit; the one where you have the option to go straight at the light and continue down the frontage road past the Stripes gas station or turn left onto Big Spring Street. You were in your sky blue Toyota RAV4 (approximately a 2016 model), sitting at the light in the lane next to me on my left (driver's side) that is a LEFT TURN ONLY lane. The light changed from red to green, we both accelerated, and instead of turning left--YOU WENT STRAIGHT down the frontage road, crossing Big Spring street in the wrong lane and almost hitting me, as I was turning left in front of you. Had I not been paying close attention, I would have turned left in front of you right in your path and you'd have hit me! Thank goodness for good brakes!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO