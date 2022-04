When people ask me why I’m running for City Council, the answer is easy: I’m running because I love the City of West Hollywood. I love what we stand for as a city. I love what we have accomplished in the last 38 years of cityhood. I love our commitment to equality for the LGBTQ community. I love our commitment to equality for women and girls. I love how our immigrant community has broadened our culture and expanded our horizons. I love how our small city has forged a unique identity because of the incredible dedication of our residents.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO