ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is Twitter really biased? This study takes a look

By Cassie Buchman
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LByUb_0fEfbXwt00

( NewsNation ) — Claims of censorship on Twitter, particularly of right-leaning viewpoints, have gained attention in recent years, sparking lawsuits and even Congressional hearings. Accusations of bias and censorship are largely what prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make a highly publicized offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

But is Twitter actually censoring people’s posts based on political ideology?

One new study by professors at MIT and Yale called “Is Twitter Biased Against Conservatives? The Challenge of Inferring Political Bias in a Hyper-Partisan Media Ecosystem” recently took a look.

Authors of the study followed 9,000 politically engaged Twitter users, half Democratic and half Republican, in October 2020. The authors continued keeping track of their Twitter habits for six months after the 2020 election.

The study did find a disparity between how many users from each party were suspended — 7.7% of the Democrats compared to 35.6% of Republicans.

Republicans on Twitter, however, “shared substantially more news from misinformation,” the study found.

Poll: Amid surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

David Rand, a management professor at MIT who co-wrote the study, said the report didn’t disprove bias allegations but showed how correlated misinformation sharing and partisanship are.

“Since 2016, [social media] platforms have been under a huge amount of public pressure to act on misinformation,” Rand said. “If they do that, then necessarily, they’re going to wind up sanctioning conservatives more, and it’s going to look like they’re biased against conservatives.”

This can make it seem like there’s “no way” these sites can win, he said.

“If they don’t act on this information, then people are upset about that,” Rand said. “But if they do act on misinformation, then people are upset about the conservatives getting” removed.

Republican users in the study’s dataset shared news from domains that were on average rated as much more untrustworthy by fact-checkers and a survey of politically balanced lay-people than Democratic users, the authors said.

Even with accusations of bias, 80% of the people researchers polled from both parties said social media companies should reduce the spread of misinformation. However, the study noted that people have different definitions of misinformation.

Student debt to be erased for 40K borrowers, 3.6M brought closer to cancelation: Here’s why

“It’s actually really hard to tell what’s bias and what’s not bias in this current media ecosystem where partisanship and misinformation-sharing are bound up together,” Rand said.

Social media platforms such as Twitter suspend accounts for violating content standards on violence, hate speech and harmful misinformation.

But some question the value in social media sites moderating speech in the first place, and see it as overreach. Conservative author Denise McAllister said in a 2020 interview with USA Today that people needed to be trusted as individuals.

“This is a platform, right? You don’t need to act like mama Twitter or mama Facebook. Just let people say what they are going to say, whether it’s true, false, whatever,” she said.

Musk has also been a vocal critic of Twitter over what he says are problems with free speech.

Up to 50,000 more retail stores will close in the next 5 years, forecast says

He’s said that he doesn’t care about making money off Twitter, and wants to buy it because “having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization.”

During a Thursday TED 2022 conference, Musk said he would be “very cautious” on permanent bans, instead opting for “timeouts,” The Hill reported.

“Twitter has become sort of the de facto town square so it’s really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law,” he said, according to The Hill.

There are some hurdles for Musk to leap through if he wants to realize his vision.

Twitter last week adopted a shareholder rights plan, known as a “poison pill,” that would allow existing Twitter shareholders — besides Musk — to buy additional shares at a discount, diluting the billionaire’s stake. This would make it harder for Musk to get a majority of shareholder votes in favor of his acquisition of the social media platform.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter

Snap, parent company to Snapchat, grew its DAUs 18% year over year to 332 million, but for the five previous quarters, its user growth exceeded 20%. But Snap is more concerned with its revenue, even though it increased 38% year over year to $1.06 billion. The company said it was on track to hit 44% growth since Q1 2021 but noted that after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, many advertisers paused their campaigns. Snap CFO Derek Andersen said that most advertisers resumed their campaigns within 10 days, but the disruption still had a negative impact on the company’s quarterly revenue.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Censorship#Media Companies#Shareholder Rights Plan#Congressional#Mit#Yale#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
travelnoire.com

People Share Airbnb Horror Stories After Strangers Post Woman's Home As A Rental

Imagine owning a home and someone shows up at your door after saying they rented your place on Airbnb. That is the scenario one woman could have found herself in if she didn’t come across her own home online. Sadly, it’s only one of several Airbnb horror stories that have recently made the rounds on social media.
TWITTER
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Forced to Watch Famous ‘Independence Day’ Speech Scene in Court

The lawyer trying to get Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene disqualified from her reelection bid because of her role in promoting the Jan. 6 riots spent several minutes accusing her of lifting some of her rhetoric from the Will Smith blockbuster movie Independence Day, in which aliens attack Earth and humanity is forced to defend it. The famous scene in which the president of the United States, played by Bill Pullman, gives a rousing speech and says humanity will “not go quietly into the night” was played in court. Laughs were had by all.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy