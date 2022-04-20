ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Chevy Blazer, 2022 Lincoln Navigator headline new car reviews

By Robert Duffer, The Car Connection Senior Editor
 2 days ago

(THE CAR CONNECTION) — Chevy updated the 2023 Blazer mid-size SUV, Volkswagen revealed the production version of the ID.Buzz electric successor to the legendary Microbus, and we revisited the Lincoln Navigator and other 2022 models. We took a look at everything that’s changed for Genesis for 2022, as well as the Stellantis brands in the U.S., including Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge.

Safest cars in America for 2022

Here’s the mix of news and reviews that moved us recently.

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

The refreshed 2023 Blazer is a solid mid-size SUV with good infotainment and better steering and handling than its competitors. It warrants a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2022 Lincoln Navigator

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the Navigator remains one of our highest-rated luxury SUVs.

2022 Toyota C-HR

The 2022 Toyota C-HR demands to be noticed, but its performance leaves us on “read.” We give it a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz revealed: Electric T1 Microbus successor truckin’ into 2024

Thus far only a single-motor, small-battery, short-wheelbase model has been shown for the European market, while larger, more powerful North American versions will debut next year.

Review update: 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge links a gas past to the electric present

Riding a gas platform, the five-seat small crossover is an appealing EV, but it lacks the space and energy efficiency of other EVs.

Review update: 2022 Infiniti QX60 blossoms into something desirable

The redesigned three-row SUV gets luxury touches its predecessor lacked.

What’s New for 2022: Genesis

The new GV70 crossover highlights the 2022 Genesis lineup, and it’s a winner that has garnered many awards.

What’s New for 2022: Jeep

Wagoneers, plug-in hybrids and a new five-seat Grand Cherokee make the highlights reel for Jeep in 2022.

What’s New for 2022: Ram, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Chrysler

As Stellantis shifts to electrification, Alfa Romeo headlines the changes with the new Tonale small crossover.

BMW recalls nearly 1 million more cars for increased fire risk

A short circuit in the heater of BMWs equipped with the N52 inline-6 can increase the risk of a fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

