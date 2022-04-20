ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jevian Toledo tabbed as jockey of the week

By Press Release
Cover picture for the articleJevian Toledo, Maryland’s overall 2021 champion jockey and recently crowned Laurel Park’s Winter Meet champion, won three races at Laurel Park on Saturday including two stakes races. The achievement led a panel of racing experts to vote Toledo Jockey of the Week for April 11 through April...

