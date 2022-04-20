ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Man accused of using contracting company to steal money, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNN7c_0fEfawvZ00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted by multiple agencies for allegedly using a contracting company to defraud people.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Leanders Clark of Haw River is wanted for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, totaling $23,000 taken from Alamance County Victims.

Clark is also wanted by the Burlington Police Department and the Person County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges, though specifics were not given in the release from ACSO.

The release says that Clark is allegedly a contractor of TC Builders, and he used this as a way to receive money from victims before starting or completing work on their homes.

A search for TC Builders didn’t yield any online presence except for a Facebook page that hadn’t been updated in four years.

Victims have submitted civil processes against Clark but they haven’t been served because his location is currently unknown. There is no vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Todd Leanders Clark is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Haw River, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Acso#Tc Builders#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 17

CBS 17

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy