ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Devin Booker expected to undergo testing, treatment on hamstring

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK6Zv_0fEfaOMD00
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) was ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's game due to a hamstring injury. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring 31 points in the first half of the Suns‘ Game 2 loss to New Orleans on Tuesday, All-Star guard Devin Booker left the game in the third quarter due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return.

Booker, who was ruled out for the rest of the night with what the team referred to as right hamstring tightness, is expected to undergo testing and treatment on the injury today, writes ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Head coach Monty Williams said after the game that the team expects to have “more information” on Wednesday.

As Windhorst notes, Booker missed seven games earlier this season due to a hamstring strain that affected his left leg. He also played through a hamstring injury during last year’s NBA Finals and has dealt with a few other hamstring issues over the years, though none have been too significant — this year’s seven-game absence was his longest stretch on the sidelines.

The top-seeded Suns, who went 9-5 this season without Booker, will still be favored over the Pelicans even without their leading scorer, but they don’t have a huge margin for error as they head to New Orleans with the series tied at one game apiece.

Williams told reporters after Tuesday’s game that the club would be ready to play without Booker in Game 3 on Friday if necessary.

“We’ve played without Chris (Paul) and Book before,” he said. “If we have to play without Book, next man up. We’ve done that all year long.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Nikola Jovic declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Serbian forward Nikola Jovic has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, agent Misko Raznatovic tells Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Jovic has already submitted the paperwork necessary to enter this year’s draft pool. At just 18 years old, Jovic is a starter for Mega Mozzart in the Adriatic League, averaging...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Ben Simmons likely to miss entire postseason?

After having been ruled out for the play-in tournament earlier this week, time is running out for Ben Simmons to return to action for the Nets, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Simmons is suffering from a herniated L-4 disc in his lower spine and received an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hornets might have interest in trading for Lakers' Russell Westbrook

League insiders have increasingly mentioned the Hornets as a team that might have interest in trading for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, writes Marc Stein of Substack. Charlotte would be interested in Westbrook only to create long-term financial flexibility, and based on salary-matching rules, the team would have to send out roughly $38M to acquire the former MVP. Stein points to Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier as contracts the team might want to move to accommodate a new deal for Miles Bridges this summer, plus the future max extension of LaMelo Ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Suns#Espn#Pelicans
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Stephen Curry's status for start of playoffs still uncertain

Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to make “good progress” in his recovery from a left foot sprain and bone bruise, the team announced Tuesday in a press release. According to the Warriors’ announcement, Curry progressed last week to various individual on-court activities, including shooting and running, and may take part in full team practices this week. His status for Game 1 of Golden State’s first round series vs. Denver this weekend remains up in the air, according to the club.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy