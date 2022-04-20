ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

New COVID-19 test site open in Hayden, Idaho

KREM2
KREM2
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new COVID-19 testing location opened Monday in Hayden, as reported by our partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. It's the first site in Idaho for public health service startup Curative, which has dozens of sites in Washington and thousands across the United States. "It's...

www.krem.com



