ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Preble County Pork Festival ‘suspended’ for 2022

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cw4fZ_0fEfZtAV00

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Pork Festival has been suspended for 2022 according to its Board of Directors.

According to a Facebook post , the Board of Directors decided to suspend the festival for 2022.

Xenia woman indicted for child endangerment after daughter’s death

The Board of Directors said the continuing rise in the cost of products has hindered the ability to maintain aging equipment and purchase new equipment. They said it would be impossible to continue the festival in a traditional fashion.

“This decision was not made easily, nor spontaneously. We are truly thankful for all who have volunteered endless hours, donated products and services, and supported the festival over the last 50 years,” said the board.

The Board of Directors will continue to discuss future festivals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Xenia, OH
County
Preble County, OH
Xenia, OH
Government
Preble County, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Suspected street racing caught on camera in Dayton comes with warning

DAYTON — Video of suspected street racing on Patterson Boulevard in Dayton last week has police warning anyone who is thinking about doing it in the city. “The driver in that specific case was charged with illegal street racing as well as failure to control the vehicle,” said Dayton Police Traffic Services Sgt. Gordon Cairnes. “Most insurance companies aren’t going to help you on your claims.”
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton Co. animal shelter resorting to last measures as space runs out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials at Hamilton County’s licensed animal shelter are desperately asking for folks in the community to become foster parents. Since Friday, Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside has received 96 new animals. Monday, the facility broke a record for the number of dogs on hand in need of adoption.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy