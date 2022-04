Gerald L “Yogi” Baer, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Friday, March 25, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg. He was born on December 3, 1938 in Orrstown, a son of the late Wilbur and Catherine (Whisler) Baer. Yogi was a member of...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO