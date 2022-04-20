Illinois star center Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA draft

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) has declared for 2022 NBA draft. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cockburn's numbers over the last few years have steadily improved, as he topped out at 20.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 30.7 minutes per game this past season across 28 contests. During his career with Illinois, Cockburn was named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten twice, a consensus All-American twice (second team and first team) and earned a host of other accolades and awards.

The Jamaican was second in the Big Ten in scoring last season, led the conference in rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons and is second in Big Ten history with his 9.6 rebounds per game over his career.

He helped lead the Fighting Illini to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament this March, but the team fell to No. 5 Houston in the second round.