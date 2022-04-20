Russia attacks Ukrainian steel plant where thousands are sheltering
Russia — "Given the catastrophic situation at the Azovstal iron and steel works, and out of purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants from nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to end hostilities and lay down arms from 06:00 Moscow time on April 17, 2022. The lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared. Within April 16, 2022, a sharp increase was recorded in the intensity of radio communications of militants from nationalist units and foreign mercenaries blocked in Mariupol at the Azovstal metallurgical plant. The content of radio interceptions (there were 367 of them alone in the past 24 hours) indicates that the militants offering resistance are in a hopeless situation, practically without food and water. They urge permission to lay down arms and surrender from the Kiev authorities. Meanwhile, representatives of the Kiev authorities categorically forbid them to do this and threaten with subsequent executions under the ‘wartime’ cond
Here they go again lying in our faces as if we are dummies!!!! There are no civilians at that place .... Only Azov Nazis are there who America is helping... Shame on my country!!!
well first of all why are those civilians there hold up with the soldiers where's the humanitarian effort on the Ukraine to evacuate civilians the ukrainians did it on purpose
