Things are getting sketchy! Blac Chyna filed a $108 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family five years ago, and the civil case finally went to trial this week. You could argue that this whole thing has been drawn out for way too long! Since testimony began in April 2022, the Kardashian-Jenner squad has been in attendance. Although video and photos are not permitted to be taken in the courtroom, a sketch artist has been documenting the drama. Here you can see (we think) Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and a mask-wearing Kris Jenner listening intently.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO