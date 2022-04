It’s pretty clear that technology has made life easier over time, everyone is so thankful to have a refrigerator and washing machine. We can buy things after hitting the screen on our phone a few times and now in Austin, Texas you can buy groceries without ever bringing your wallet or purse into the store. Whole Foods Market in Austin is now introducing a new method of payment where customers will be able to pay by scanning the palm of their hand at check out.

