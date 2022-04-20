ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Best in Show’ dogs up for adoption at fundraising event

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets are now available for the annual Animal Foundation’s Best in Show event. It will take place on May 1 at Thomas & Mack Center.

The family-friendly event features a variety of shelter dogs who compete in categories including small, medium, large, variety pack, and puppies. Only one dog will be named “Best in Show” but all the canines will be up for adoption at the event.

Tickets are only 5 dollars and kids under 5 get in for free. You can purchase tickets at this link and also get a look at the dogs that will be featured.

