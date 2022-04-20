ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Yotpo Announces Click-to-Buy Feature to Accelerate Purchase Through SMS

By Alexandra Pastore
 18 hours ago
Yotpo's click-to-buy will advance personalization through text messaging. Courtesy Image.

Yotpo is doubling down on SMS.

Following Yotpo’s acquisition of SMSBump, which is now entirely integrated into the platform, the company is launching its click-to-buy feature, aiming to advance personalization through text messaging with content that is timed, tailored and relevant to the consumer. Since acquiring SMSBump in January 2020, Yotpo has enabled more than 30,000 e-commerce brands to grow its opted-in followers through automated, personalized SMS marketing campaigns.

Princess Polly, EM Cosmetics, LSKD and Parks Project are among the brands using Yotpo SMSBump. EM Cosmetics has reported achieving 57x ROI with the platform.

By adding the click-to-buy feature to Yotpo SMSBump, brands will have the flexibility to send individualized product recommendations via SMS, add GIFs with product images from a Shopify store and pre-populate a discount or loyalty reward code once the consumer clicks the text message.

Product recommendations can be as detailed as including specific product variants like color, size or sale item. And using Yotpo’s native integration with Shopify, brands can also create unique links that take target audiences to pre-populated cart experiences via SMS.

According to Yotpo, Yotpo SMSBump has more than doubled its growth since 2020 and expects to have tripled its dedicated team for its SMS offering by the end of 2022 to provide more dedicated customer support and product development resources. Omer Bar-Joseph has been appointed as general manager of Yotpo SMSBump.

“SMS is not a trend — it’s table stakes for reaching consumers today,” Bar-Joseph said. “Yotpo SMSBump symbolizes our commitment to offering the most advanced SMS marketing solution for mobile-first commerce. By developing deeper synergies with Yotpo’s other marketing solutions, delivering more cutting-edge features and offering strategic guidance, we can support any e-commerce brand looking to maximize engagement and revenue with SMS.”

According to Yotpo, in its beta testing, one influencer-founded beauty brand saw 20x ROI, 4x the results of its regular SMS campaigns and a low unsubscribe rate of one percent.

Additionally, Michael J. Saba Jr., president of ALT. Fragrances — which plans to kick off with Yotpo’s click-to-buy next week — said, “with growing competition from large retailers like Amazon and Walmart, it is more important than ever that consumers can quickly and conveniently make transactions online from d-to-c brands. We feel that the new click-to-buy feature offered by Yotpo SMSBump will bring a tremendous increase in conversion rate, as well as offer a seamless experience for ALT. Fragrances’ customers buy the perfumes and colognes they love effortlessly.”

