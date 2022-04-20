ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Takes Coachella 2022 in Militaristic Outfit & Height-Boosting Lug Sole Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgT7B_0fEfUOvR00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, closed out Coachella 2022 last weekend.

The “Starboy” performed a killer set after replacing Kanye West as a headliner, entertaining guests with Swedish House Mafia in a double act held in Indio, Calif.

The entertainer wore a black short-sleeved tee underneath a black vest. The vest had multiple buckles and zippers that gave the look a slightly grungy feel. He wore hefty black trousers with straps and buckles that matched like his vest. The trousers had large pockets and ballooned out slightly, taking shape in a wider fashion. It’s a take on a darker motto style that the singer wears well. On his face, the pop star wore blue-black tinted sunglasses while he donned black gloves that stopped at the wrist. The gloves, much like the vest and the trousers, are fitted with raised buckle detailing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The singer needed commanding shoes to go with his all-black outfit. The Weeknd coordinated with lug sole black boots with a thick heel and a rounded toe. Black lug soles have become popular among many stars for their versatility and their almost militaristic feel. It’s a commanding shoe with ease of movement, allowing the Canadian to walk around the stage without restraint. The look is edgy and sexy , everything the star is known for wrapped in one.

See The Weeknd’s style through the years.

Step into must-have lug sole boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzzAp_0fEfUOvR00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgkYc_0fEfUOvR00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ganni Mid Chelsea Boot, $495 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aY8UP_0fEfUOvR00

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Maple Chelsea Lug Sole Boots, $154 (was $219) .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models 4 Striking Outfits With Versatile Pumps & Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears proves the versatility of pumps and boots in an Instagram video that she shared on Thursday. She’s seen modeling four outfits while also clinging to her new dog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) For the first look, Spears wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress that had a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The garment was made out of a sparkly red fabric and was paired with her favorite brown pointed-toe suede pumps. The hitmaker then showed how to transition the shoes for a more toned-down appearance when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Gets a ’90s Cyber-Punk Makeover in Bedazzled Mom Jeans & Lace-Up Boots for Instagram’s ‘The Zine’ Debut

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey’s latest covergirl moment went digital — literally, as she’s the star of the first issue of Instagram magazine The Zine, which launched its debut issue on Wednesday. The magazine highlights emerging creatives across fields like fashion, beauty, digital content and more that are utilizing Instagram as their chosen platform to share their work. Inspired by the ’90s cyber rave and punk scene, Harvey’s wardrobe for the occasion was curated by stylist Chris Horan. In one shot by photographer Coughs, Harvey poses in a blue and white textured bra top and micro-miniskirt by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Abel Tesfaye
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6. Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Coachella#Black Boots#Swedish#Theweeknd#Canadian
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish and Finneas Were the Oscars’ Best-Dressed Siblings

Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they make music, perform, and occasionally dominate the red carpet together, too. This was certainly the case at tonight’s Oscars, where the pair are set to perform during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the step and repeat in complementary looks by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, they embraced classic Hollywood glamour in their own distinctive way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Serena Williams Sharpens Up Tennis Skills With Daughter Olympia in Matching Outfits & Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams may have met her perfect match on the tennis court — her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. On Tuesday, the tennis champion shared a hilarious moment featuring herself and her mini me seemingly getting ready for an intense game. In the video, Williams prepares for the match before she looks across the net to see her challenger. On the opposite end of the court, Ohanian — wearing the same outfit as...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Soars in Chunky Lug Sole Boots With Square Toes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The multi-talented Teyana Taylor stepped onto the red carpet last night in Los Angeles in a black leather look. Taylor was one of many celebrities to attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, honoring “The Black Cinematic Universe.” The event hosted a slew of talents including Storm Reid, Nia Long, and many more. Taylor joined the exceptional attendees in an oversized leather jacket that featured a slight sheen. The jacket hung low to...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
ABC News

Bride goes viral for $47 wedding dress, tying the knot on a $500 budget

It's no secret that weddings can get really expensive, but one Los Angeles couple found a way to keep costs small on their big day. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough were able to pull everything off for just $500, which is way less than the nearly $30,000 national average, according to a report last year from wedding planning website The Knot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy