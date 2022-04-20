The Weeknd Takes Coachella 2022 in Militaristic Outfit & Height-Boosting Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article.

The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, closed out Coachella 2022 last weekend.

The “Starboy” performed a killer set after replacing Kanye West as a headliner, entertaining guests with Swedish House Mafia in a double act held in Indio, Calif.

The entertainer wore a black short-sleeved tee underneath a black vest. The vest had multiple buckles and zippers that gave the look a slightly grungy feel. He wore hefty black trousers with straps and buckles that matched like his vest. The trousers had large pockets and ballooned out slightly, taking shape in a wider fashion. It’s a take on a darker motto style that the singer wears well. On his face, the pop star wore blue-black tinted sunglasses while he donned black gloves that stopped at the wrist. The gloves, much like the vest and the trousers, are fitted with raised buckle detailing.

The singer needed commanding shoes to go with his all-black outfit. The Weeknd coordinated with lug sole black boots with a thick heel and a rounded toe. Black lug soles have become popular among many stars for their versatility and their almost militaristic feel. It’s a commanding shoe with ease of movement, allowing the Canadian to walk around the stage without restraint. The look is edgy and sexy , everything the star is known for wrapped in one.

