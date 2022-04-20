ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Behati Prinsloo Puts Grunge Twist on Lingerie-Inspo in Lace Slip Dress With Dr. Martens at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis Coachella 2022 Party

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
Behati Prinsloo was one of many of Victoria’s Secret’s former models to attend Coachella 2022.

Prinsloo arrived at Rachel Zoe and Express’ ZOEasis in the Desert party on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif. The model wore a simple black slip dress with lacy accents. The dress was strappy and simple, made out of a billowy material that allowed for plenty of movement during the revelry. The black slip had a pointed skirt hemmed with lace, setting it apart from a simple black dress.

Prinsloo accessorized with black square shades, neon green shoulder bag, gold earrings and a chunky gold cross chain on her neck. With a drink in her hand and a smile on her face, Prinsloo was ready for a day spent in the desert.

The model slipped into black Dr. Martens loafers with a thick platform, making the already tall model that much taller. Prinsloo posed in the black loafers , with the shape and style elongating her legs further. Prinsloo paired the shoes with matching lengthy socks. The shoes and socks blended with each other, so it’s hard to tell where the sock ends and the shoe begins. The loafer is a comfy and classic choice, simply perfect for festival vibes.

Having returned for its sixth year, ZOEasis hosted the most stylish and influential artists, musicians, and talent for a midday desert oasis celebration. Guests, including Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger , Keke Palmer and more glammed up with the Glimmer Bar, escaped the desert heat with the Constellation of Dreams lounge, created core memories with the interactive photo studio, gazed upon the sun and sustainability-inspired art installations, revitalized their spiritual wellness in The Light Box, and more.

Step into classic loafers this spring.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gucci Hunder Crystal-Embellished Leather Platform Loafers, $980 .

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer, $495 .

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Ganni Crystal-Embellished Slingback Loafers, $394 .

See how Prinsloo styles Travis Scott Air Jordans .

See more stars at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis 2022 party.

