Apparel

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 ‘Stash’ in May

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBERv_0fEfUKOX00

A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 is releasing soon.

Jordan Brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will hit shelves in the “Stash” makeup in May.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Stash” sports a black-based color scheme predominantly on the canvas upper and is elevated with various utilitarian details including webbing panels at the midfoot while a large pocket appears at the heel. Adding to the look are matching shoelaces while orange hits appear on the webbing’s pull tabs. Breaking up the stealthy execution is an orange footbed, a sail midsole, and a black outsole.

“Jordan Brand is bringing a utilitarian attitude to the OG Air Jordan that started it all. Inspired by the outdoors with a durable canvas, webbing pulls, and a pocket cache, the Air Jordan 1 ‘Stash’ shows off a more futuristic, adventurous side to the classic silhouette,” Jordan Brand wrote for the shoe’s product description on SNKRS.

The Air Jordan 1 High “Stash” will be released on May 3 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will available in adult sizing and will come with a $175 price tag.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, the original Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago” colorway is reportedly returning to stores in the fall.

