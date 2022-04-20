ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Endeavor Content Backs Hugh Marks, Carl Fennessy in Launch of Australian Studio Dreamchaser

By Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgwsZ_0fEfUId500

Veteran Australian entertainment executives Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy revealed Wednesday that they have teamed up to launch an ambitious new film and television studio in the Land Down Under.

Named Dreamchaser, the Sydney-based company has the backing of Endeavor Content and is being dubbed “Australia’s first full-service production and distribution studio.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We are excited for Hugh and Carl to bring their combined industry expertise to launch Dreamchaser, harnessing Australia’s flourishing creative and production communities,” said Endeavor Content’s co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor. “With Dreamchaser, Australia solidifies its standing as a major global destination for best-in-class content, bringing next-level storytelling from new and established voices from the continent to export there and to the world beyond.”

Marks and Fennessy, who will serve as Co-CEOs of Dreamchaser, bring a wealth of industry nous to the endeavor. Marks is the former head of Australian media heavyweight Nine Entertainment and Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia.

In a joint statement, the duo described their ambitions to “establish a collection of creative partnerships across the scripted, factual and entertainment genres under one portfolio, with a focus on driving global projects out of the Australian market.”

The pair are bringing along some of their past collaborators to fill key management positions, including Sara Horn as chief operating officer, Megan Rees-Williams as chief financial officer and Monique Keller as the head of development. Horn comes from Endemol Shine Australia, where she was the managing drector of production & operations, managing a team across a production slate that spanned MasterChef, Gogglebox, Survivor, LEGO Masters, Married At First Sight, Ninja Warrior, Big Brother and others. Rees-Williams is a chartered accountant who also previously worked at Endemol Shine Australia, and previously held senior finance positions at ITV in Sydney, London and Los Angeles. Keller comes to Dreamchaser from Fremantle Australia, where she worked as a development executive across factual and scripted projects.

No new productions were unveiled with the announcement, but Dreamchaser said its first months of operation will include the announcement of “a number of new projects, as well as first-look and multi-title picture deals with leading Australian creatives.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Police Say

Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., Miller was taken into custody after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island, police said. The alleged assault occurred at a get-together at a private residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Can't Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow'The Flash's' Jesse L. Martin to Star in NBC's 'The Irrational''Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident in Hawaii Karaoke Bar Miller, according to police, “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Suspends Production Following Bill Murray Complaint

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. THR learned Wednesday night that the Disney-backed studio made the decision to put a pause on the shoot following a complaint filed last week and is investigating the matter. A source close to the production told THR Ansari and producing partner Youree Henley are working with Searchlight to figure out the next steps. On Thursday, THR confirmed that the complaints of inappropriate behavior involve Bill Murray. When asked about Murray, Searchlight said it doesn’t “comment on investigations.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAlma Har'el to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Crime Thriller ‘Diabolik’ Sells Wide

Diabolik, a new feature adaptation of the cult Italian comic book about the titular master thief, has sold across Europe and also reached major deals for South Korea and Latin America. Beta Cinema, which is handling world sales on the film, said Wednesday that it has signed deals with Metropolitan in France,  Flins & Piniculas in Spain and Sun Distribution Group for Portugal and Latin America for the action thriller, starring Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy) as Diabolik. Mongrel Media has picked up Canadian rights to the feature, with Contents Gate taking Korea, AV-Jet International securing Taiwan and Discovery acquiring rights in...
MOVIES
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Graham Taylor
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Producer J. Miles Dale Strikes Creative Partnership With Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: J. Miles Dale, the Oscar-winning producer of The Shape of Water and an Oscar nominee for Nightmare Alley, has formed a creative partnership with Netflix. Dale will produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal via his Demilo Films banner. Dale’s currently an executive producer and co-showrunner on the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and also executive producer on the Netflix series Sex/Life. “Having just produced two series on the TV side at Netflix, I’m beyond excited to begin this new adventure with the feature film team,” Dale said. “I enjoyed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Expands His Development and Production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This Machine, the production company founded by veteran documentary director and producer R.J. Cutler, has bolstered its development and production team with four new hires. Cutler, the Emmy Award-winning director behind docus including “The September Issue,” “Belushi” and most recently with “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” launched This Machine in 2020 with an investment from Los Angeles-based Industrial Media. Cutler has named Sally Rosen Phillips as vice president, creative; Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen as director, creative; Jim Czarnecki, senior vice president, production, and Ian Egos, vice president. The four new hires bring This Machine’s employee...
MOVIES
Deadline

PBS Boards Adrian Dunbar ITV Series; C5 True Crime; Cardiff Restructure; DLT Investment; ‘Day Zero’– Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. PBS Boards Adrian Dunbar Detective Drama ‘Ridley’ For North American Distribution PBS Distribution has taken North American rights to upcoming ITV detective drama Ridley, which stars Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, following a deal with All3Media International. Currently filming in northern England, the show follows retired police officer Ridley who resumes his partnership with former protégée DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) to solve complex murder cases. All3 has secured pre-sales for the four-part drama with NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Flemish-speaking Belgium and Britbox in Australia. Pumpkin TV has taken VoD rights in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Seeks Exec In L.A. To Drive Next Generation Of Hits

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios is seeking an L.A. exec to help discover the next generation of unscripted formats and collaborate with UK headquarters on new shows for the U.S. market, Deadline can reveal. A job advert was issued this week for an SVP, Unscripted Development for Valerie Bruce’s BBC Studios L.A. Productions, a newly-created role that was forged following a record growth year for the division that produces the likes of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and Nat Geo’s Life Below Zero. The SVP is expected to play a key role in maintaining this growth. Reporting to Ryan...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endemol Shine Australia#Fremantle Australia#Lego Masters#Australian#Italian#Endeavor Content#Marks#Nine Entertainment
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Sordid Culture of Celebrity Enablers

Click here to read the full article. The latest act in the very public unraveling of Johnny Depp began last week in a courtroom in northern Virginia, pulling back the curtain on the secretive world of celebrity enablers and hangers-on. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece. That revived allegations she made when the couple divorced in 2016 — about which they had each promised to remain silent — and in Depp’s view the public characterization could not go unchallenged. But after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Snubbed Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family 5 Times In Explosive Interview

Prince Harry spoke about his family in his exclusive interview with Today. However, a report claimed that he managed to snub them multiple times during the whole interview. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his time away from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. He told U.S journalist Hoda Kotb from NBC News that he missed them during a chat while in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. However, Mirror claimed that he snubbed them five times.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy