ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street Gives Up On Netflix as Its Favorite Stock: Now What?

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBJWh_0fEfTGpQ00

Downgrades, stock price cuts and colorful language – that was Wall Street’s reaction to Netflix ’s surprise first-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers and bigger second-quarter user drop forecast of an additional 2 million users.

At least a couple of analysts also said a day after the streaming giant’s earnings that Netflix is not their favorite stock idea anymore. And much discussion in reports focused on new Netflix initiatives, such as a crackdown on password sharing and a planned lower-priced advertising-supported subscription tier. In early trading, the stock was down 30 percent at $244.01.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Tudunzo,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall entitled his Wednesday note in reference to Netflix’s famous “tudum” start-up sound and the fact that he sees the Netflix story as “dunzo for now.” He downgraded the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his stock price target from $600 to $300. “Negative sub growth and investments to reaccelerate revenues are the nail in the Netflix narrative coffin, in our view,” he argued. “The new outlook is clear as mud.”

Pivotal Research Group’s Jeff Wlodarczak, meanwhile, highlighted the company’s “shocking” results and guidance in cutting the stock all the way from “buy” to “sell.” He also lowered his price target from $550 to $235.

“From a stock perspective in a period of rising rates pushing back profitability materially is likely to not be welcomed by the investment community,” Wlodarczak highlighted. “This overhang will likely be exacerbated by investor concerns that: 1) company will have sub losses in the first half of ’22 and streaming appears nearly fully penetrated globally post-COVID (making this about converting pirates or taking share or price increases); 2) the increasing effects of competition as competitors launch their services globally some of which again may not be focused on piracy or even profitability in the case of Apple or Amazon; 3) heightened investment in growth would appear to up the expense hurdles for all the players in streaming leading to even further potential cost inflation (offset partially by even higher barriers to entry); and 4) against this backdrop the major streaming players are arguably not cheap.”

“Reality Bites,” Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris noted in the headline of his report. While he continues to rate Netflix shares a “buy,” he cut his price target from $555 to $350 while highlighting: “We are also removing Netflix as our best idea” after “a big quarter for surprises.”

Comments from top executives, including co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, also featured prominently in his and others’ reports. “While management sees a ‘creative excellence’ and new-monetization-fueled re-acceleration of topline growth over the next 18 months, we have significantly reduced our outlook for member and financial growth over the next decade, meaningfully reducing our target valuation,” Morris explained.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon, who has an “outperform” rating on Netflix, cut his stock price target from $640 to $405 “to reflect lower free cash flow estimates, a higher risk-free rate and equity risk premium and lower terminal multiple driven by slower perpetual growth assumption.” And he added that Netflix is now “no longer [our] top pick owing to near-term headwinds.” His new “pecking order” for big digital stocks is: Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet/Google.

The BMO expert also noted the streaming giant’s changed focus. “We think management completed the narrative transition by conceding to advertising and mechanically impairing the member/subscriber metric through disclosure of 100 million ‘password sharers.’ And with the stock trading after-hours at 13 times our new 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization estimate (versus 23 percent growth), the growth (investor) to GARP (growth at a reasonable price) transition should be over,” Salmon wrote.

Cowen analyst John Blackledge maintained his “outperform” rating on Netflix shares, but reduced his price target from $590 to $325. “Given the results and guide, we lowered our near and long-term forecast,” Blackledge wrote. “Management does not expect revenue growth to re-accelerate until potentially ’24 or perhaps sooner, depending on the success, timing and scaling of the new advertising tier and conversion of password-sharing households. Despite the lower outlook, Netflix expects to maintain 19-20 percent operating margin until revenue re-accelerates. Netflix also expects to be free cash flow positive in ’22 and to grow from there.”

Addressing the user shortfall with a first-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers, the Cowen expert concluded it was “primarily due to declines in mature markets,” explaining: “Management noted that the Russia pause (due to suspending its service there amid the war in Ukraine) and high existing penetration coupled with password sharing, increased competition and macro issues all factored into” the guidance of a 2 million user drop in the current second quarter. “Asia-Pacific first-quarter net adds were in line with our expectations, as Asia-Pacific recorded 1.09 million net adds (versus our 1.09 million forecast). Meanwhile, net adds in U.S./Canada, Europe/Middle East/North Africa and Latin America were lower than expected.”

Wall Street’s initial view on Netflix’s advertising tier plans

Analysts spent much time discussing Netflix’s plans to launch an ad-supported lower-priced subscriber tier down the line. “We have added an initial advertising contribution (preliminarily modeled as net revenue) beginning in late 2023 and reaching a $4 billion profit contribution by 2030,” wrote Guggenheim’s Morris. “For context, by our estimates, Hulu generated just over $3 billion in advertising revenue last year with around 88 percent of subscribers taking the ad-supported option. While we don’t expect Netflix to have the same mix, we highlight that it had roughly double the share (6.4 percent) of total U.S. TV Time versus Hulu (3.0 percent) in February 2022 per Nielsen. In addition, Netflix is a global service versus Hulu’s U.S.-based presence.”

BMO Capital Markets’ Salmon also shared his thoughts on the ad strategy. “Netflix is unlikely to reinvent the wheel, and investors should expect an initial focus on branding versus direct response, with engagement into established private marketplace programmatic pipes,” he argued and noted “read-through beneficiaries.” Netflix’s expected branding focus makes TradeDesk an “odds-on favorite to be (the) first demand partner,” he argued. A “legacy relationship with Roku makes it a likely partner candidate, too.” Online ad tech firms Magnite and Innovid could also benefit, he argued.

Wells Fargo’s Cahall argued that the U.S. and Canada “represents this biggest AVOD opportunity, as we think about 70-80 percent of Hulu subs subscribe to the ad-supported tier versus the ad-free tier.” He added: “The ad-supported subs generate about $8.50 per month in ad ARPU per our Disney model, which complements the $6.99 per month in subscription ARPU for the ad-supported service. This makes the ad-supported product more lucrative as ad-free Hulu is $12.99 per month.”

What will Netflix look for? “Presumably, Netflix hopes to accomplish both net add and revenue improvements from a future ad tier,” Cahall suggested. “Assuming a similar long-term ad average revenue per user (ARPU) for Netflix domestically, it could look to price the subscription component of the ad-supported tier at around $10 per month, or an approximately 50 percent discount. Given the scale of viewership, we think ad ARPU at or above Hulu is a reasonable medium-term assumption. The same evolution is likely to happen in international markets as well.”

But Cahall warned: “What’s impossible to know is when advertising will roll out, what pricing will look, how many subscription subs will switch to ad-supported and how many incremental subs will come from having access to an ostensibly cheaper, ad-supported tier. Given these unknowns, both domestically and internationally, we currently do not model advertising as meaningfully accretive to subs or revenues.”

The password sharing crackdown

Wall Street observers also discussed their latest takes on Netflix’s emerging push against password sharing.

“Password sharing remains an ongoing problem for all streaming media services,” said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore. “Clamping down might help, but there might not be a one-size fits all solution. There will be disgruntled subscribers who may cancel altogether. Netflix will have to experiment with different price tiers to cater for diverse audiences. In the first instance, a low-cost AVOD offering might help convert freeloaders.”

Cahall noted that password sharing “now reads as a reaction to a tougher marketplace.” He added: “It has always been an opportunity, but we think it got here a little faster than what investors had hoped for, i.e. sub growth is slowing earlier than planned. We therefore think the narrative implication is offsetting to potentially incremental subs and revenues, for now. This could certainly change over time.”

With management signaling that its data indicates there are some 100 million users that are borrowing passwords, including around 30 million in the U.S. and Canada, “this means that there should be a meaningful opportunity to bring some under the revenue tent,” the analyst concluded.

Morris also summarized his takeaways from the password sharing data shared by management. “This means effective total addressable market penetration (based on broadband accounts) is as much as 50 percent higher than penetration based on reported member levels. Management continues to expand on tests (currently rolled out in three markets in Latin America) to monetize additional users through ‘paid sharing features,’ which should begin to more meaningfully contribute to per-account revenue (not membership levels) beginning in 2023.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenya Barris
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Latin America#Wall Street#Europe#Wells Fargo#Pivotal Research Group
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy