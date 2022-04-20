ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Available daytime shelters for Broome County residents

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Plenty of local school districts remain closed today following Monday night’s heavy snow.

However, the high school will be open to students and families who need food, internet access, a place to charge electronic devices or just somewhere to get warm.

Families and students can also pick up meals between 11 and 1 at East Middle School, MacArthur Elementary and the high school.

Additionally, Broome Senior Centers are open for the day and community members are welcome to take shelter for the day there or at the Broome County Public Library.

Open shelters are below:

Broome West Senior Center
2801 Wayne St., Endwell
(607) 785-1777 (lunch reservations)
(607) 785-3427 (programming)

Eastern Broome Senior Center
27 Golden Lane, Harpursville
(607) 693-2069

First Ward Senior Center
226 Clinton St., Binghamton
(607) 729-6214 (lunch reservations)
(607) 797-2307 (programming)

Johnson City Senior Center
30 Brocton St., Johnson City
(607) 797-1149 (lunch reservations)
(607) 797-3145 (programming)

Northern Broome Senior Center
12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point
(607) 692-3405

North Shore Towers Community Center
24 Isbell St., Binghamton
(607) 772-6214

Vestal Senior Center
201 Main St., Vestal
(located in old Vestal Jr. High School Café)
(607) 754-9596

News Channel 34

